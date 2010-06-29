Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows trailer

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows’ first trailer has been released upon the world - and yes, it’s fittingly spellbinding.

Setting out this epic finale like it’s the closing chapter of some outrageous Greek tragedy, the WB haven’t held back for a second, calling Harry Potter's climactic outing “The motion picture event of a generation”.

Amid the scenes of passion and destruction, swelling choruses soar and the stage is well and truly set for what looks to be a suitably explosive end to the megabuck franchise.

Everybody you’d expect is present and correct – including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Ralph Riennes and Helena Bonham Carter.

The bulk of the trailer obviously focuses on Harry and Voldemort as they approach their final confrontation after about four films of pussy-footing around.

Check out the trailer below…

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1 is released on 19 November. Part 2 will follow on 15 July, 2011.

Going potty for the new Potter trailer? Talk to us…