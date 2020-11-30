Halo Infinite rumoured to be getting a Battle Royale mode

Halo Infinite is rumoured to be getting a Battle Royale mode and there's a release date to go alongside it.

The latest news comes from a supposed Twitter leak, where a thread details the many plans of 343 Industries. The original post explains that 343 is planning to release a free Halo Infinite battle royale mode in 2021 apparently set on the Zeta Halo ring. "This is coming from Microsoft and not directly from 343 as they said the only BR they wanted was the Battle Rifle."

Halo Infinite was delayed until 2021, but was set to release alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as a console launch title. If the new rumour is true, that would mean the battle royale mode won't be coming for a while if Halo Infinite won't be ready until next year.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Leak: Halo Infinite will function similarly to the Master Chief Collection as 343 plans to release 4 "chapters" in the decade of supporting Infinite. 2 spin off titles are currently in the planning stage. Splicespace engine is continued to be upgraded throughout 2020's (1/9)October 24, 2020

Suprisingly, the rumour also suggests that the ending of Halo Infinite is not completed, and 343 are currently testing two possible ending, because the ending will have a major impact on the future of the franchise going forward.

The thread also touched on the possible sequels, it said "Halo Infinite will function similarly to the Master Chief Collection as 343 plans to release 4 "chapters" in the decade of supporting Infinite. 2 spin-off titles are currently in the planning stage." One of the spin offs is reportedly a third installment of Halo Wars, which was originally cancelled because the idea was presented as a "space RTS".

It's fair to say we won't be hearing much about the sequels anytime soon, but with 343 supposedly having plans so far into the future, Halo Infinite is clearly a starting point for future plans. However, it's important to note that 343 and Microsoft have yet to confirm said rumours, so take them with the usual vat of salt until we hear official confirmation.

Check out our guide for the upcoming Xbox Series X games.