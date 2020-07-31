Halo Infinite dev says feedback on graphics "brought new opportunities and considerations to light"

343 Industries is once again responding to some of the negative feedback on Halo Infinite's gameplay reveal, this time suggesting they didn't fully expect some of the feedback and are devoting resources to work on areas of criticism.

In a comprehensive blog post that covers various hot topics around Halo Infinite, 343 dedicates three full paragraphs to the topic of the game's visuals. Essentially, the studio says they're sticking with the "classic" art style, yet acknowledges comments about the game "appearing flat, simplistic and plastic-like, lighting feeling dull and flat, and object pop-in." Accordingly, they have plans to "address some of these areas and raise the level of fidelity and overall presentation for the final game."

343 says the Halo Infinite gameplay demo was a "work-in-progress", and so they figured certain aspects of the visuals wouldn't meet everyone's expectations, but apparently other criticisms weren't as expected.

"While some of the feedback was expected and speaks to areas already in progress, other aspects of the feedback have brought new opportunities and considerations to light that the team is taking very seriously and working to assess," reads the post.

343 Industries narrative experience director Dan Chosich recently addressed the response on Twitter, writing that the feedback is being heard. Now we have a firmer understanding that the studio is actively working on improving Halo Infinite's graphics specifically based on feedback from the gameplay reveal.

"We don't have firm answers or outcomes to share yet but the team is working as quickly as possible on plans to address some of the feedback around detail, clarity, and overall fidelity. The team is committed and focused on making sure we have a beautiful world for players to explore when we launch."

