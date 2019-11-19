Halo co-creator's new FPS, Disintegration, heads up OXM's exciting Xbox Xmas issue

From the co-creator of Halo comes a brand new FPS that could potentially steal Destiny’s crown as Xbox’s most exciting shooter, and we're taking a major look at it in our latest issue if OXM.

Disintegration mixes classic FPS action with real-time strategy and squad-play elements, and it will be blasting its way onto Xbox One soon. We got hands-on with the game and spoke to its creator about bringing another epic sci-fi story to life. As it’s nearly Christmas, we’ve rounded up the most essential Xbox kit and most fun game-related gifts you could get yourself or a loved one this Yuletide, and we round up the best racing games on Xbox One.



As always we bring you previews of the latest games on their way to Xbox, as well as giving our verdicts on all the latest releases. On top of that you’ll find the latest news from the world of Xbox, and all the best games, streaming, hardware and more that you need to maximise your Xbox experience.

From one of the co-creators of Halo, Marcus Lehto, comes an exciting new sci-fi shooter that has all the style of Lehto's previous Bungie work, and may well take Destiny's crown as Xbox's best shooter. Find out more in this month's OXM as we get hands-on with the game and talk to Lehto about the game's dystopian fiction and making a strategic FPS to rival his previous work.

We love our Xboxes, and all the great games that have ever been on it! In this month's OXM we revisit a zombie-slaying classic that was initially an Xbox 360 exclusive. Dead Rising is the subject of our Retrospective feature this month!

Elsewhere we look at all the best games, hardware and streaming to help you maximise your Xbox experience!

We've got all the latest game releases covered, including Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, WWE2K20, Destiny 2 Shadowkeep, The Outer Worlds, Yooka Laylee And The Impossible Lair, and more! Find out what our expert reviewers think of all the latest Xbox One titles!

