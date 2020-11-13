Half-Life: Alyx gets a commentary update from the developers

Valve developers have revealed that the latest update for Half-Life Alyx will include a three-hour developer commentary mode.

Announced in a Steam community blog post , Valve touched on the challenges that faced the team when creating Half-Life: Alyx , following the COVID-19 lockdown and having to work from home, explaining that adapting to this new way of collaborating meant that, while they were able to get the game out on time, they weren't able to complete some work, including the Developers Commentary and Steam Workshop Integration.

Nevertheless, Valve have since completed their work on the Developers Commentary and is currently available with the latest Alyx update. They said, “We later shipped Steam Workshop integration while in quarantine in May and, over the summer, we have had time to reflect on the development of Half-Life: Alyx. We have collected 147 different points of interest from the team and recorded over three hours of audio commentary, covering every aspect of development, including design, art, animation, rendering, sound and more.”

To access the Developers Commentary mode, you will need to start a new Half-Life: Alyx save and have the mode enabled. When exploring the world, you will find a floating headset at every point of interest that will have a different Valve developer talk you through the development of each section.

Half-Life: Alyx launched in March earlier this year for PC and is one of the best VR games you can play.