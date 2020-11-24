Hades is the god-like winner of Critic's Choice at the Golden Joystick Awards 2020

Hades, the stylish dungeon crawler from Supergiant Games, has been named as this year's winner of the Critic's Choice category in the Golden Joystick Awards 2020.

A beautiful and brutal tour through the Greek underworld, the game has found a legion of fans who can't get enough of its fast-paced action, mythical weapons, and its cast of beguiling characters. Plus the fact you can of course pet Cerberus, Guardian of the Underworld, who is a very good boy.

You play as Zagreus, son of Hades, desperate to escape his deathly home and make it to Mount Olympus. Enemies and hazards stand in his way, but gods like Zeus will drop in to lend a helping hand in the form of buffs. You won't succeed on your first try, but every run will be different, and each attempt will give you the chance to unlock new Olympian boosts and weapons to make your next run the one that really counts. It almost makes dying horribly at the hands of monsters feel fun. You can play the game now on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Supergiant Games has already made a name for itself with past hits like Bastion, Transistor and Pyre, and its latest offering lives up to that rich history. Congratulations to the Hades development team on this prestigious honor.