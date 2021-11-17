Spider-Gwen gets her own Gwen-Verse Multiverse event next year

Ghost-Spider, Spider-Woman, Gwen Stacy, Spider-Gwen - whatever you call her, she's about to be the hero of a new Marvel multiversal event story titled Gwen-Verse that brings together multiple variants of Gwen Stacy from around the Marvel multiverse for a team up in 2022.

Weirdly enough, Ghost-Spider (the latest codename used by the alt-Earth version of Gwen Stacy who is a superhero) debuted in Spider-Verse, a story about numerous versions of Spider-Man from different worlds all working together to face a murderous threat, meaning that with the onset of her own Gwen-Verse event, she's coming full circle at Marvel Comics.

Marvel's announcement, via Twitter, doesn't name a creative team or provide any synopsis for Gwen-Verse.

Gwen-Verse #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

That said, the accompanying art from David Nakayama shows Ghost-Spider front-and-center, along with mashed-up versions of Gwen combined with Captain America, Wolverine, Iron Man, Thor, Captain Marvel, and even her Night-Gwen/Nightbird incarnation from the recent Heroes Reborn event.

This host of Ghost-Spider mash-ups comes hot on the heels of a similar set of mash-up stories for Gwen's long time ally Miles Morales, with the newly announced title What If?: Miles Morales focusing on alternate reality versions of Miles who follow in the footsteps of heroes such as Captain America and Wolverine, rather than Spider-Man.

Marvel's penchant for mashing up its characters is nothing new - the publisher has embraced the idea as part of its ongoing philosophy of the 'illusion of change.' In fact, Marvel mashing up Gwen Stacy with other heroes isn't even a brand new idea, even beyond Spider-Gwen, as the publisher created a series of variant covers a few years ago featuring similar Gwen Stacy mash-ups.

That series of variant covers eventually led to the creation of Gwenpool by Chris Bachalo, a mash-up of Gwen Stacy and Deadpool who later became her own totally separate character named Gwen Poole, who has since become part of the mainstream Marvel Universe.

Gwen-Verse #1 goes on sale in February 2022. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full February 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

Peter Parker is just one of the many Spider-heroes who populate the Marvel Multiverse. Here are the best Spider-Mans of all time.