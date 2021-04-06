GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass this week

GTA 5 is coming back to Xbox Game Pass , meaning subscribers are once again free to wreak havoc in both the online mode and single-player story mode as part of their membership.

Rockstar's game of modern-day crime and action will go live on Game Pass starting on April 8. It was previously featured on Game Pass from January to May 2020, and neither Microsoft nor Rockstar are saying how long this next window of opportunity will last. You'd better get your fill of heisting in while you can - we still have no idea how long the wait for GTA 6 is going to be.

Other new titles coming to Game Pass on the same day are Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Disneyland Adventures, and Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure; the latter two will be available exclusively via cloud streaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, currently available on Android devices.

Speaking of cloud gaming, Microsoft also revealed that it now has touch control support for more than 50 games, letting you play them straight from your Android device without needing to sync up an external controller. You can see the full list of touch-control enabled games, including Gears 5, Sea of Thieves, and Slay the Spire on the official Xbox site .

Meanwhile, if you're playing on console, you'll find a new section that highlights Game Pass titles which your friends are playing right now - if you have access to all the same games, you might as well drop in, right?