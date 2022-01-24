Gran Turismo 7 file size revealed for PS5 and PS4

The Gran Turismo 7 file size has been revealed for both the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game, with new-gen players once again enjoying a slimmer footprint on their solid state drives.

The official PlayStation Direct listing confirms that the PS4 version of Gran Turismo 7 will require 110GB of storage space at a minimum. Meanwhile the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account has cut in with the news that the Gran Turismo 7 file size on PS5 will be about 89.5 GB, with pre-loading set to begin on February 25 (ahead of the release date on March 4).

Update: The official PlayStation Direct listing for the PS5 version of the game says it will also require 110 GB of storage space, though it would be unusual for both console versions of the game to have the exact same file size. Regardless, it's worth taking the 89.5 GB number with a grain of salt for now.

Original story continues:

While it may seem counterintuitive that the PS5 version, with its presumably higher-res textures and similar content would be smaller than the PS4 version, this is actually a running theme for PS5 - and it made for an even more dramatic difference with the Marvel's Spider-Man games . On top of cutting down loading times, PS5's speedier storage also allows developers to cut down on assets which would otherwise need to be duplicated for faster access on slower drives, helping to slim down how much overall space is required.

Despite their marked difference in file size, the two platform versions of Gran Turismo 7 will still be able to get along and play: creative director Kazunori Yamauchi has confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 will support cross-gen, cross-play multiplayer .