All the games you can play on Google Stadia right now, plus the titles coming to the service

Google Stadia is here, and if you're wondering if it's worth buying a Premiere Edition bundle right now, or waiting until the Stadia Base option drops sometime in 2020, you'll want to read on. What is the most important factor when deciding what gaming platform to purchase? The available games, of course. If you're still pining over your inability to play Gears 5, or mourning the loss of an opportunity to enjoy The Last of Us, we're here for you.

Google added a bunch of games to the launch day list right before Google Stadia's November 19 debut, increasing the available games from 12 to 22. While the the list has only one platform exclusive (the fantasy adventure game Gylt from developer Tequila Works), it does boast the brand new PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2, which is a great grab. There's also three different Tomb Raider titles available, if you're a Lara Croft fan. Plus we know the streaming service is set to have some of the most anticipated games of 2020, including Cyberpunk 2077 and the recently delayed Doom Eternal.

The following titles are what you will expect to get access via Google Stadia if have the Founder's or Premiere Editions - although that membership doesn't include the price of the games, bar Destiny 2: Complete Collection. Plus, we've got all the other games set to drop on the Stadia before the end of the year, as well as the ones that will go live on the streaming service sometime in 2020. Read on all for the info.

Google Stadia games available right now

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2

Destiny 2: The Collection

Farming Simulator 2019

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Grid 2019

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Samurai Showdown

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Thumper

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Google Stadia games that will be available by the end of 2019

Borderlands 3

Darksiders Genesis

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Confirmed Google Stadia Games

These games have previously been confirmed for Google Stadia but as of yet do not have a definitive release date.

Cyberpunk 2077

Baldur's Gate 3

Destroy All Humans

Doom Eternal

Get Packed

Elder Scrolls Online

Orcs Must Die! 3

Marvel's Avengers

Superhot Mind Control Delete

The Division 2

The Crew 2

Windjammers 2

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

