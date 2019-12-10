All the games you can play on Google Stadia right now, plus the titles coming to the service

Google Stadia is here, and if you're wondering if it's worth buying a Premiere Edition bundle right now, or waiting until the Stadia Base option drops sometime in 2020, you'll want to read on. What is the most important factor when deciding what gaming platform to purchase? The available games, of course. If you're still pining over your inability to play Gears 5, or mourning the loss of an opportunity to enjoy The Last of Us, we're here for you.
Google added a bunch of games to the launch day list right before Google Stadia's November 19 debut, increasing the available games from 12 to 22. While the the list has only one platform exclusive (the fantasy adventure game Gylt from developer Tequila Works), it does boast the brand new PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2, which is a great grab. There's also three different Tomb Raider titles available, if you're a Lara Croft fan. Plus we know the streaming service is set to have some of the most anticipated games of 2020, including Cyberpunk 2077 and the recently delayed Doom Eternal.
The following titles are what you will expect to get access via Google Stadia if have the Founder's or Premiere Editions - although that membership doesn't include the price of the games, bar Destiny 2: Complete Collection. Plus, we've got all the other games set to drop on the Stadia before the end of the year, as well as the ones that will go live on the streaming service sometime in 2020. Read on all for the info.
Google Stadia games available right now
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2
- Destiny 2: The Collection
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Final Fantasy XV
- Football Manager 2020
- Grid 2019
- Gylt
- Just Dance 2020
- Kine
- Metro Exodus
- Mortal Kombat 11
- NBA 2K20
- Rage 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Samurai Showdown
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Thumper
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Trials Rising
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Google Stadia games that will be available by the end of 2019
- Borderlands 3
- Darksiders Genesis
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Confirmed Google Stadia Games
These games have previously been confirmed for Google Stadia but as of yet do not have a definitive release date.
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Destroy All Humans
- Doom Eternal
- Get Packed
- Elder Scrolls Online
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Marvel's Avengers
- Superhot Mind Control Delete
- The Division 2
- The Crew 2
- Windjammers 2
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
