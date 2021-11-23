Here are all the Golden Joystick Awards 2021 winners

Ready to find out who these year's Golden Joystick Awards 2021 winners are?



The show, which took place on Tuesday, November 23, is a video game tradition, recognising the talent across the industry that creates experiences that transfix and enrich, with the awards decided by public vote. This year though, we also had two extra special categories to commemorate 50 years of gaming: Best Gaming Hardware of All Time and Ultimate Game of All Time.

We received millions of votes, with players coming out in their droves to help crown the games they loved the most over the past 12 months, and in that regard, Resident Evil Village is on the evening's clear winners, picking up 4 Golden Joysticks in total.

When it comes to those two special categories though, we had some tight races - with barely a percentage point in it - but we think you'll agree we found some worthy winners in the PC for Best Gaming Hardware of All Time and Dark Souls for Ultimate Game of All Time.

Here is the full list of everything that won at tonight's Golden Joystick Awards.

Golden Joystick Award Winners 2021

Best Storytelling - Life is Strange: True Colors

Best Multiplayer Game - It Takes Two

Best Audio - Resident Evil: Village

Best Visual Design - Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Best Game Expansion - Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Expansion

Mobile Game of the Year - League of Legends: Wild Rift

Best Gaming Hardware - PS5

Best Indie Game - Death's Door

Studio of the Year - Capcom

Best Performer - Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu)

Breakthrough Award - Housemarque

Best Game Community - Final Fantasy 14

Still Playing Award - Final Fantasy 14

PC Game of the Year - Hitman 3

Nintendo Game of the Year - Metroid Dread

Xbox Game of the Year - Psychonauts 2

PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village

Most Wanted Game - Elden Ring

Critics Choice Award - Deathloop

Ultimate Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village

Ultimate Hardware of All Time - PC

Ultimate Game of All Time - Dark Souls

And here's the moment when Dark Souls won the coveted Ultimate Game of All Time award.

Thank you to everyone who voted in this year's Golden Joystick Awards.