Voting is live for the Golden Joystick Awards 2020 nominations

The Golden Joystick Awards 2020 nominations are in and voting is now live so you can have your say.

GamesRadar+ is proud to be hosting the 38th Golden Joystick Awards, the show's first-ever all-digital event, and you can shape which games will take home an award by heading here to have your say in the largest public-voted games awards.

The 18 categories you can vote on right now in the Golden Joystick Awards include PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Mobile, eSports and PC Game of the Year, as well as Best Family Game, Best Multiplayer Game, Best Indie Game, Best Gaming Hardware, Best Game Expansion, Best Game Community, and Best Studio.



There's also the Still Playing award, which goes to the game you can't stop playing, as well as the 'Most Wanted' award, which will go to the game voters are most excited to play. with last year's winner being the much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077.

This year's awards reflect the stellar year that both AAA and indie gaming has had, with The Last of Us Part 2, Hades, Paradise Killer, and Fall Guys each wracking up 4 nominations. You can read the full list below.

The Golden Joystick Awards 2020 Nominations

Best Audio

The Last of Us: Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Paradise Killer

Call of Duty: Warzone

Half-Life: Alyx

Streets Of Rage 4

Resident Evil 3

Best Game Community **NEW FOR 2020**

Fall Guys

Minecraft

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Dreams

Sea of Thieves

Warframe

Fortnite

Final Fantasy XIV

Best Family Game **NEW FOR 2020**

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fall Guys

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Moving Out

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Best Game Expansion

Control: AWE

No Man's Sky: Origins

Total War: WARHAMMER 2 - The Warden and the Paunch

Pokemon Sword & Shield - Expansion Pass

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 - Reflections in Crystal

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

Best Gaming Hardware

PC Engine Mini

Oculus Quest 2

Razer Kishi mobile pad for xCloud

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition

Vulcan 120 Aimo Keyboard

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2

Best Indie Game

Kentucky Route Zero

Factorio

Spelunky 2

Paradise Killer

Creaks

Hades

Lair of the Clockwork God

Necrobarista

Best Multiplayer Game

Fall Guys

Call of Duty: Warzone

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Deep Rock Galactic

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

Moving Out

Valorant

Best Storytelling

The Last of Us Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Necrobarista

Paradise Killer

Hades

Signs of the Sojourner

If Found...

Best Visual Design

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Final Fantasy VII Remake



Esports Game of the Year

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

League Of Legends

Valorant

Fortnite

NTT IndyCar Series iRacing

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

FIFA 20

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Mobile Game of the Year

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows

Lego Builder's Journey

Little Orpheus

Next Stop Nowhere

Roundguard

Bird Alone

A Monster's Expedition

If Found...

Nintendo Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Super Mario Bros. 35

Ninjala

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

PC Game of the Year

Paradise Killer

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Hades

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Crusader Kings III

Valorant

Half-Life: Alyx

Death Stranding

PlayStation Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II

Nioh 2

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Spelunky 2

Dreams

Fall Guys



Xbox Game of the Year

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Deep Rock Galactic

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Bleeding Edge

Minecraft Dungeons

Wasteland 3

Yakuza 0

Tell Me Why

Still Playing

Final Fantasy XIV

Sea of Thieves

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Pokemon Go

Grand Theft Auto Online

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Minecraft

Studio of the Year

Mediatonic

Naughty Dog

Respawn

Paradox Studios

Sucker Punch

Infinity Ward

Media Molecule

Supergiant Games

Most Wanted

Hitman 3

Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart

Halo Infinite

Resident Evil 8: Village

Deathloop

Horizon Forbidden West

Kerbal Space Program 2

Elden Ring

Gotham Knights

God of War: Ragnarok

Starfield

The Medium

(Image credit: Future)

As an added bonus, everyone who votes can claim a free gaming ebook worth up to $22.99 / £12.99 from a selection including:

In addition to the categories above, we look forward to adding our most-coveted award, Ultimate Game of the Year, to the public vote. This award goes live in the last two weeks of voting to allow you more time to play all the year's top games. We also have a number of critically-chosen categories to be revealed, including Lifetime Achievement (last year's winner was Sega legend Yu Suzuki), Best Performance, Breakthrough Award, and Outstanding Achievement.

Here's GamesRadar+ content director Daniel Dawkins on the Golden Joystick Awards 2020:

"Last year the Golden Joystick Awards were held in central London with awards being handed out to developers who had flown in from all around the globe. This year the event will be a truly global, all-digital, affair with a variety of exciting guest hosts, exclusive game trailers and editorialised video features.

"Our revamped digital show will be produced by the team behind the recently-launched Future Games Show, which attracted 23 million views for its E3 and Gamescom shows. We can’t wait to celebrate the best games of the last 12 months and look forward to the next generation of consoles and creators."

Be sure to check out our guide to the Golden Joystick Awards 2020 so you can stay up to date with all the latest