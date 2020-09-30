Voting is live for the Golden Joystick Awards 2020 nominations

The Golden Joystick Awards 2020 nominations are in and voting is now live so you can have your say.
GamesRadar+ is proud to be hosting the 38th Golden Joystick Awards, the show's first-ever all-digital event, and you can shape which games will take home an award by heading here to have your say in the largest public-voted games awards.
The 18 categories you can vote on right now in the Golden Joystick Awards include PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Mobile, eSports and PC Game of the Year, as well as Best Family Game, Best Multiplayer Game, Best Indie Game, Best Gaming Hardware, Best Game Expansion, Best Game Community, and Best Studio.
There's also the Still Playing award, which goes to the game you can't stop playing, as well as the 'Most Wanted' award, which will go to the game voters are most excited to play. with last year's winner being the much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077.
Click to vote in the Golden Joystick Awards 2020
This year's awards reflect the stellar year that both AAA and indie gaming has had, with The Last of Us Part 2, Hades, Paradise Killer, and Fall Guys each wracking up 4 nominations. You can read the full list below.
The Golden Joystick Awards 2020 Nominations
Best Audio
The Last of Us: Part II
Ghost of Tsushima
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Paradise Killer
Call of Duty: Warzone
Half-Life: Alyx
Streets Of Rage 4
Resident Evil 3
Best Game Community **NEW FOR 2020**
Fall Guys
Minecraft
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Dreams
Sea of Thieves
Warframe
Fortnite
Final Fantasy XIV
Best Family Game **NEW FOR 2020**
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Fall Guys
Pokemon Sword & Shield
Minecraft Dungeons
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Moving Out
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Best Game Expansion
Control: AWE
No Man's Sky: Origins
Total War: WARHAMMER 2 - The Warden and the Paunch
Pokemon Sword & Shield - Expansion Pass
Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 - Reflections in Crystal
The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath
The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
Best Gaming Hardware
PC Engine Mini
Oculus Quest 2
Razer Kishi mobile pad for xCloud
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition
Vulcan 120 Aimo Keyboard
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2
Best Indie Game
Kentucky Route Zero
Factorio
Spelunky 2
Paradise Killer
Creaks
Hades
Lair of the Clockwork God
Necrobarista
Best Multiplayer Game
Fall Guys
Call of Duty: Warzone
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Deep Rock Galactic
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
Moving Out
Valorant
Best Storytelling
The Last of Us Part II
Ghost of Tsushima
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Necrobarista
Paradise Killer
Hades
Signs of the Sojourner
If Found...
Best Visual Design
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Spiritfarer
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Half-Life: Alyx
The Last of Us Part II
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Esports Game of the Year
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
League Of Legends
Valorant
Fortnite
NTT IndyCar Series iRacing
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
FIFA 20
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Mobile Game of the Year
Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
Lego Builder's Journey
Little Orpheus
Next Stop Nowhere
Roundguard
Bird Alone
A Monster's Expedition
If Found...
Nintendo Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Pokemon Sword & Shield
Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Super Mario Bros. 35
Ninjala
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
PC Game of the Year
Paradise Killer
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Hades
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Crusader Kings III
Valorant
Half-Life: Alyx
Death Stranding
PlayStation Game of the Year
The Last of Us Part II
Nioh 2
Ghost of Tsushima
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Marvel's Iron Man VR
Spelunky 2
Dreams
Fall Guys
Xbox Game of the Year
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
Deep Rock Galactic
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Bleeding Edge
Minecraft Dungeons
Wasteland 3
Yakuza 0
Tell Me Why
Still Playing
Final Fantasy XIV
Sea of Thieves
Fortnite
Apex Legends
Pokemon Go
Grand Theft Auto Online
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Minecraft
Studio of the Year
Mediatonic
Naughty Dog
Respawn
Paradox Studios
Sucker Punch
Infinity Ward
Media Molecule
Supergiant Games
Most Wanted
Hitman 3
Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart
Halo Infinite
Resident Evil 8: Village
Deathloop
Horizon Forbidden West
Kerbal Space Program 2
Elden Ring
Gotham Knights
God of War: Ragnarok
Starfield
The Medium
As an added bonus, everyone who votes can claim a free gaming ebook worth up to $22.99 / £12.99 from a selection including:
In addition to the categories above, we look forward to adding our most-coveted award, Ultimate Game of the Year, to the public vote. This award goes live in the last two weeks of voting to allow you more time to play all the year's top games. We also have a number of critically-chosen categories to be revealed, including Lifetime Achievement (last year's winner was Sega legend Yu Suzuki), Best Performance, Breakthrough Award, and Outstanding Achievement.
Here's GamesRadar+ content director Daniel Dawkins on the Golden Joystick Awards 2020:
"Last year the Golden Joystick Awards were held in central London with awards being handed out to developers who had flown in from all around the globe. This year the event will be a truly global, all-digital, affair with a variety of exciting guest hosts, exclusive game trailers and editorialised video features.
"Our revamped digital show will be produced by the team behind the recently-launched Future Games Show, which attracted 23 million views for its E3 and Gamescom shows. We can’t wait to celebrate the best games of the last 12 months and look forward to the next generation of consoles and creators."
