Golazo! will be the greatest soccer game ever (maybe)

I'm not much for sports games, but Golazo! just might make a believer out of me. This delightfully colorful 2.5d soccer game caters to the retro crowd with local-only multiplayer, three different "arcade" modes, and a playful art style that couldn't be more different from the ultra-realistic look of games like FIFA 19. The release trailer looks great, but it's hard to tell if Golazo! will be able to integrate these old-school elements with a multiplayer experience that's appealing to modern crowds. Either way, we'll find out when it releases on Switch Thursday, September 12.

"[Soccer] is all about fun and teamwork. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the field or play it on console sitting with your friends on the couch. With its vintage, not-too-serious, artistic and creative modern approach to classic gameplay, Golazo! is certainly a perfect game for people who are weary of [soccer] managers or complicated hard-core simulators," reads the press release.

The three arcade modes are Quick Match, World Cup, and International Ranking, and Golazo! can be played in English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, and Polish. Up to four players can play locally, and it doesn't sound like there's an online multiplayer mode. Interestingly enough, the game does away with fouls and offsides, which could do well to rectify my biggest issue in sports games: the constant interruptions. The PR also emphasizes how Golazo! funny managers to "bring fun back to [soccer!]"