Godfall leads Official PlayStation Magazine's PS5 preview special

At this time it's good to have something to look forward to, and what better than the games we'll be playing on PS5 at the end of the year? This issue we detail the confirmed games for Sony's next-gen console.

Inside issue 174, on sale now, we reveal new details, impressions, and hands-on previews of the games we know are heading to PS5, and a couple we hope will make it.

One of which is Void Interactive's Ready Or Not, a hit on PC this Rainbow Six Siege-like team-shooter could be heading to PS5.

“Our game design will lend itself to run excellently on the PS5 [and] we are currently achieving 80-plus fps on mid-range devices,” says the studio's Julio Rodriguez in issue 174 of Official PlayStation Magazine, on sale now.

We speak with Dying Light 2's lead producer Eugen Harton about delays to the game, and what PS5 means for the sequel. “There are the obvious ones like loading times,” says Harton as he considers the ways in which PS5’s SSD will improve the performance of the game, “but we still have time to explore the ways we want to use the power provided by the new generation.”

Going further in issue 174 of Official PlayStation Magazine Harton confirms Dying Light on both PS4 and PS5 will be supported post-release: “We want to support the world of Dying Light 2 for as long as possible,” he says.

More issue highlights…

West Of Dead

The team pay a visit to Upstream Arcade to go hands-on with the PS4 version of cowboy horror shooter West Of Dead. Behind the twin-stick shooter gameplay is a smart take on the genre which offers a tactical edge, read our first-play impressions inside issue 174 of Official PlayStation Magazine.

Call Of Duty: Warzone

Move aside Fortnite as Call Of Duty: Warzone is proving to be the only battle royale you need to play. This issue the we take a deep dive into Activision's take on the genre, revealing what makes it so special and some of the crazy things you can get up to.

Live action games on PS4

There have been a whole bevy of games using video instead of CG to tell engaging stories on PS4 recently. We go on set with a number of FMV narrative games this issue, and chat to those involved in developing this unique form of gaming.

