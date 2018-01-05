God of War won't stop with Norse mythology - prepare for ancient Egyptian and Mayan locations too

The switch from ancient Greece to ye olde Norway was a big deal for the God of War series, but if the game creators get their way, it won't be the only stamp in Kratos's magical passport in the near future. That's right: Assassin's Creed Origins' Bayek could have competition.

"The Greek games were the Greek era of God of War," game director Cory Barlog told Game Informer. "Moving on, the next mythological belief system he interacts with became the Norse era of God of War. But we may end up going on to the Egyptian era and the Mayan era and so on and so forth."

Of course, Assassin's Creed Origins has already set a high bar for ancient Egyptian shenanigans, but the idea of exploring Mayan myths and legends is much more exciting. The culture is known for its impressive cities, blood rituals, and taste for warfare, and has some intriguing-sounding gods for Kratos to bust up. Who wouldn't want to go five rounds with Ah-Muzen-Cab, the god of bees?

"What became apparent to me was that we were watching this franchise wane a bit," adds Sony Santa Monica boss Shannon Studstill. "It was getting old. The storyline with Kratos being the hardcore badass - I think people were starting to say, 'What's next?’ I felt like, in order to reinvent, we really needed to turn a lot of things around."

The new God of War doesn't officially have an exact release date right now, but leaks suggest you should be marking March 22, 2018 on your calendar.