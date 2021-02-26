God of War Ragnarok will launch 'when it's done', says director

Santa Monica Studios' creative director Cory Barlog has tweeted about the release of God of War Ragnarok, updating fans asking about the sequel.

Fans were expecting a lot from PlayStation's February State of Play broadcast, particularly when it came to games like Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok. Ultimately, the show was dedicated to games being released over the next four months, so didn't feature any updates on either of these titles.

Obviously disappointed by this, people have seemingly been tweeting Cory Barlog about the lack of news. While Barlog hasn't specifically named God of War in the tweet, below, it seems pretty likely that he's referring to the upcoming sequel.

I don't know who needs to hear this...(certainly not me since I have never heard of it)but...WHEN. IT'S. DONE.❤️(trust that it's what's best for everyone) pic.twitter.com/DVE6hQ9BVAFebruary 25, 2021 See more

As it stands, the sequel to 2018's God of War is expected to be seen sometime in 2021, but we haven't had much of anything to go off since the initial reveal last September, which showed us nothing but a familiar symbol confirming the game was actually in development.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this…", Barlog's tweet reads, "but…WHEN. IT’S. DONE". It seems like a clear nod towards people asking about God of War Ragnarok, considering its absence from the State of Play broadcast. He finished his tweet by saying "Trust that it’s what’s best for everyone".

The initial teaser from September revealed that the game is coming in '2021', but the radio silence from Sony and its Santa Monica studio, as well as the ongoing disruption caused by the pandemic, has some people concerned that a God of War Ragnarok delay is on the cards.

