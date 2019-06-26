How to get the God of War Muspelheim fire armor without being burned

If you're eyeing up the God of War Muspelheim fire armor and its flaming properties, then it's good to know that there are three different sets available, each of which deals a different type of fire damage effect to enemies as they attack you. If your fighting style involves diving headlong into the middle of a hoard of foes and firing off a flurry of blow then this set will definitely suit you, as it causes damage to any enemies who land a hit on you.

Like the rest of the armor you can obtain in God of War, the three sets each consist of a chest, waist, and wrist pieces, with the different bonuses they confer increasing for each piece of matching armor you equip. It'll take a while to get them all, as you first have to reach Muspelheim, and then grind various challenges to unlock the materials and currency needed to get them.

Check out how to get the God of War fire armor in our video below:

What types of fire armor are there in God of War?

Each of the different armor types have very different effects. The Fallen Ash set can inflict a concussive fire blast, the Blazing Magma set has a chance to create a burning shield instead, and the Smouldering Brimstone has a flaming aura which will boost your strength and restores some health. The more pieces of one set you have, the better chance you have of triggering its effects. It’s low level armor initially, starting at level four but it makes up for that by levelling up two stages at a time, to six, and then eight. You will need a lot of resources to max out a full set though, so best to pick one and focus on it.

You'll need to find God of War's Muspelheim Ciphers before you can get the armor

Before you go near any armor you'll need to find the Muspelheim Ciphers which will get you access to the Realm of Muspelheim, obvs. These are found in purple chests with masks on the front which you can find scattered around the world. However, the best way to get started early is to head to The Iron Cove once you’re free to explore The Lake Of Nine and start the side mission Waywards Spirits where you can find two in quick succession, the first first cipher is at the Forgotten caverns to the left of the spirit there, and another is with the spirit at the Cliff of The Raven.

You can then find a third on the main story mission ‘Path to the Mountain during the section ‘Pass through the Tower and Cave’ after the second set of Scorn Poles. Number four can be found in Alfheim on the story mission ‘The Light of Alfheim: Find a way to the Light’ to the right when you first reach the water. Once you’ve found all four pieces of the Muspelheim Cipher you can then use the Realm Travel Room to head to Muspelheim where things… get burny. (We've a more detailed guide for Mulspelheim's Challenges if you want more.)

What's actually in Muspelheim?

You’ll find Brok in Muspelheim selling the new fire armor which you can buy by completing specific challenges you'll find here to earn Smouldering Embers. There are five tiers to this initially which involve a range of challenges such as killing enemies that heal fast, not taking damage, or killing enemies against a time limit. Each time you complete one you progress to the next area until you reach the top where you’ll find a valkyrie to kill.

Once she’s dead the challenges reappear BUT with one major difference: now you’re earning keys to play a new objective at the summit, Sutr’s Hidden Trials. Fortunately, you only need three keys to get there so don’t waste time on anything you find hard, just stick to the easy ones. A good trick here is to pick the timed challenges, or the one where enemies heal quickly and use your fists and Atreus’ blue arrows to stun and then brutally kill everything as fast as you can.

How to buy and upgrade the God of War Muspelheim's fire armor

You should be able to buy all the armor initially with the Smouldering Embers during the first challenges, and get some of the Crest of Flame needed for the level six upgrades. However after that you’ll need Surtr’s Hidden Trials to fully upgrade a set, as it has even more exotic resources like Greater Crest of Flame and Crest of Surtr. In addition, to reach level 8, you’ll also need Niflheim Alloy, Aerisbane and Haze Weaves from Niflheim, and Pristine Dust, Ore and Scale which you can find in Midgard. Just check the Resource section of the menus and it’ll tell you where to find everything if you’re not sure.

