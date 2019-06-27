God of War guide: everything you need to know to conquer Midgard

If you're taking on Kratos' latest adventure, then a God of War guide such as this can really help you out. As well as providing general tips, we'll show you where to find all of the collectibles, how to open enough chests to max out your health and rage meters, which sets of armor are the best, and much more. As you explore the partially open world realms you can take on challenges in the order you see fit, so if you're particularly stuck on one task then don't worry about leaving it to one side and moving on to something else. Whichever way you decide to approach your journey, we've got everything covered with our comprehensive God of War guide.

God of War Tips

With a game the size of God of War there are many things you can do, so some helpful hints to set you on the right path certainly won't go amiss. Check out our God of War tips for 11 things you should know before playing.





Best God of War Armor

There are various different pieces of armor you can kit Kratos out with, and each provide their own set of stat boosts. If you want to snag the top protection then check out our guide for how to get the best God of War armor.





God of War Jotnar Shrines

There are 11 Jotnar Shrines to find in God of War, with each one revealing a new piece of lore about the giants' history. Only one of them is accessible during the story, so if you want the rest of them you should follow our guide to find all the God of War Jotnar Shrine locations.





God of War Nornir Chests

To open a Nornir chest, you need to find the three runes that seal it, which normally involves smashing things or solving puzzles. It's well worth the effort, as they contain the only items that can increase your maximum health and rage, so if you want to find and open them all then follow our God of War Nornir chests guide.





God of War Valkyries

We won't go too far into Spoiler Town here, but once you reach the God of War end-game content you'll find yourself battling against a series of Valkyries. If you're looking for help with defeating them, here's our tips for how to beat the God of War Valkyries.





God of War Treasure Maps

There are a series of 12 treasure maps to find and complete, which net you important resources to upgrade your weapons and armor. Handily they're all located around the Lake of Nine in Midgard, and here's how to find and solve all of the God of War treasure maps.





God of War Niflheim Tips

Niflheim is full of lethal mist which saps your health over time, as well as featuring a randomly generated maze full of traps, so naturally it's a pretty inhospitable place to visit. Check out our God of War Niflheim tips for help with surviving the maze and getting the most Mist Echoes.





God of War Niflheim Mist Armor

As we mentioned before, Niflheim is a harsh place to be, so it would be useful if you had some armor to counteract the health sapping effects of this region. The Niflheim Mist Armor is what you want, which provides a healing effect over time, and you can track it down using our God of War Niflheim Mist armor guide.





God of War Muspelheim Fire Armor

If you want an armor set to match Kratos' fiery temperament, then look no further than the Muspelheim Fire Armor. If you want a chance to inflict fire blasts, create burning shields, or a stat boosting flaming aura, here's how to get the God of War fire armor without being burned.





God of War Valkyrie Armor

If you want Kratos to look great as well as gaining magic boosting abilities, you're going to have to defeat some tough Valkyrie enemies. For full details on where to find and beat them, this is how to get the Valkyrie armor.





God of War Eyes of Odin

The most plentiful collectible in God of War comes in the form of glowing green ravens, which you need to smash with your axe to eliminate. There are a whopping 51 of these feathered spies, which you can take out by following our God of War Eyes of Odin guide and earn the Allfather Blinded Trophy.





God of War Artefacts

Artefacts are another set of collectibles strewn across God of War, with plenty of small trinkets for you to track down and sell for some serious coin. Follow our God of War artefact guide to find them all and earn the Curator Trophy.





God of War Muspelheim Challenge Tips

If you're taking on the Muspelheim challenges then we hope you like fire, as there's plenty of it in these endless combat arenas. If you want to gather some flaming resources then follow our God of War Muspelheim tips to survive the trial by fire.





God of War ending

If you've finished the main story of the game, then you may well have questions about what exactly happened. We've got the answers about the God of War ending right here, to help you out.





God of War secret ending

You've seen the credits roll at the conclusion of the story, but have you seen everything? There's actually a God of War secret ending that requires some more work to see, but believe us that it's worth the effort.





God of War spoilers

Not got time to actually play the whole of God of War, but want to know everything about it including all the biggest moments and twists? Then let us show you 6 of the biggest God of War spoilers in 7 minutes.





God of War secrets and Easter eggs

It may not be obvious at first, but the game is chock full of nods to previous GOW releases, background information for the current story, and other Easter eggs. Let us guide you through the God of War secrets and explain what they mean.