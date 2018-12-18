God of War director Cory Barlog still ranks the original game over his most recent work

God of War is, without a doubt, one of the best games of 2018 , giving Kratos the kind of emotional depth and character development you won't find in many games, let alone an action adventure full of blood-splattering combat. The PS4 exclusive won multiple categories at the Golden Joystick Awards 2018 , snagged top honors at The Game Awards 2018 , and has inspired an entire subculture devoted to shouting "BOY!" at any given opportunity. If there was ever a time for God of War's director Cory Barlog to be full of himself, it's now - but even with all the accolades, he still ranks the new God of War just underneath the original PS2 game.

When asked by Variety to rank all the games in the God of War series, Barlog knew his number one pick right away. "Look, I love [the latest God of War] so much. This one is so near and dear to my heart - but that first one kinda started it all," said Barlog. "[The original God of War from director David Jaffe] was absolutely brilliant." Here's Barlog's full list, including the oft-forgotten PSP entries:

God of War (2005) God of War (2018) God of War 2 God of War 3 God of War: Ascension God of War: Ghost of Sparta God of War: Chains of Olympus God of War: Betrayal

"I love Betrayal, but it's the last one - something's got to be last," Barlog said with a grin. For reference, Barlog worked as lead animator on the first God of War, then graduated to game director and writer for God of War 2. He was also creative director and writer on Chains of Olympus, penned the story for Ghost of Sparta, and led the initial development on God of War 3. Even after his triumphant return to Sony's Santa Monica Studio, it's great to see that Barlog is ever the humble developer; if you ask me, I'd put the latest God of War leagues above the rest. What do you think of his ranking?