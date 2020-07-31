Ghost of Tsushima gets seal of approval from Yakuza series director

Ghost of Tsushima has earned high praise from Sega's executive director of the Yakuza series, who complimented Sucker Punch's latest for its character design, portrayal of its historical setting and period, and specific gameplay features like the guiding wind function.

During a recent Sega Livestream (via Hachima), Toshihiro Nagoshi spoke on a number of aspects he enjoyed in Ghost of Tsushima. "There are numerous things I bow my head to, like aiming at setting a game in that time period...I could go on and on," Nagoshi said (as translated by Kotaku). "I feel an earnest sense of a job well done."

Nagoshi went on to say that as an American video game studio, Sucker Punch one-upped Japan in developing Ghost of Tsushima. "To be honest, we [Japan] were beaten," he said with a chuckle. "Yeah, of course, we're losing. Honestly, I think that's a game that should be made in Japan."

The Yakuza director also noted the "technical approach" Sucker Punch took with the Kurosawa Mode, which not only applies a monochrome filter but also adds a film grain effect to the visuals and tweaks the audio so it sounds like it was recorded with 1950s technology.

Nagoshi was particularly impressed by protagonist Jin Sakai, who he considers an unconventional lead that might not have been considered by a Japanese studio.

"The protagonist [Jin] isn't a particularly handsome lead, don't you think? At your typical [Japanese] company, if you showed concept art for a character like him, I don't think it would be approved." According to Nagoshi, a typical Japanese studio's marketing team would've shot down a protagonist that isn't young and attractive. "All this money and development time is being spent on this middle-aged dude," he added.

Don't miss our essential Ghost of Tsushima tips, whether you're stuck somewhere or just starting out.