Ghost of Tsushima actor tries to literally become his character

Ghost of Tsushima's lead actor has been studying the blade in a new video.

Just below, you can see a YouTube video from Toru Uchikado, a Japanese actor based in LA. The new video from Uchikado features guest star Daisuke Tsuji, who you might know better as Ghost of Tsushima's Jin Sakai, learning to master the sword as he attempts to replicate several moves from the Sucker Punch action game.

It's pretty safe to say that Tsuji perhaps isn't as elegant with a blade as his video game counterpart. He has a good go of it in the 15-minute video though, replicating the Swordbreaker and Flurry Strike moves you'll no doubt be accustomed to if you've played through Ghost of Tsushima as Jin Sakai.

If the video from Uchikado and Tsuji proves anything, it's that the katana is probably a whole lot harder to grasp than you might think. Even the simple act of sheathing the weapon, which Tsushima's protagonist does after hundreds of bouts in the game, is far harder to properly pull off, especially when you're holding the lengthy blade from the other end.

This all follows after Tsushima's Iki Island expansion launched last month, of course. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut debuted the new expansion on both PS4 and PS5, taking Sakai to a brand new location to fight new foes and befriend new allies. There's a lot to like about the new expansion, including shrines dedicated to Bloodborne, Shadow of the Colossus, and God of War.