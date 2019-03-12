Get a bandage, because Bethesda just savagely burned that new Doom movie

Today Bethesda reacted to that new Doom movie - yeah we know, we hadn't been expecting it either - and decided to go with the stone cold Mariah Carey "I don't know her" approach. Tweeted the trailer for Doom: Annihilation, Bethesda's Twitter overlord simply replied "We're not involved with the movie."

While the world of licensing and movie rights is a complicated one, the rules set out by Thumper in Disney's Bambi usually apply. If a big studio can't say something nice, it usually doesn't say anything at all, but Bethesda really wanted to you know that Doom: Annihilation was not its idea.

Having seen the trailer for Doom: Annihilation, you can't blame them. Doom is violence and demonic carnage set to a heavy metal soundtrack, the new movie looks like it couldn't even afford to hire a Cacodemon for a half day's work. Directed by Soccer Dog: The Movie veteran Tony Giglio, it's a standard tale of space marines on a Martian moon and a portal to hell, and stars Louis Mandylor from My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Amy Manson from The White Princess. The movie is currently in post production and will be released sometime this fall.

"We will be using the first-person perspective but not like the first film or for long extended periods," the director said."While Doom is widely known for pioneering the first-person perspective, it’s not ‘new’ anymore. So I wanted to find a way to give a nod to it, but not have it dominate or distract or take you out of the film."

This isn't connected to the 2005 Doom movie, which had Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Rosamund Pike, Karl Urban, and a budget of $60 million to play with.