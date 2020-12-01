Genshin Impact version 1.1 introduces Zhongli and new events to celebrate

Genshin Impact's version 1.1 is getting some dedicated and special events.

MiHoYo latest update to its open-world RPG saw the addition of new story content, characters, and quests and with version 1.1 already in the wild, the team behind Genshin Impact is continuing on with their updates by adding a brand new playable character, as well as new events, throughout December, to celebrate the release of version 1.1. Let's dive in.

Zhongli is from the Liyue region and is the latest character to be added to the game's roster. He controls the Geo element, and has a rarity of five stars. Players who reach Adventure Rank 40 and complete Chapter 1: Act 3 "A New Star Approaches" will be able to unlock Zhongli's story quest "Historia Antiqua Chapter" using a Story Key. The new quest is set to be added to the game today, so keep your eyes peeled.

Version 1.1 Events PreviewAs a new star approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~The "While It's Warm" event is also coming soon!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/xflNSX7wACDecember 1, 2020

Along with new character quests, you'll also be able to take part in a new Gliding challenge. The event will begin on December 4 and will run up until December 14, and will give you the chance to win a range of unique rewards for a limited time.

During the event, four-star weapons and event-exclusive five-star weapons will recieve a massive drop-rate boost in a what is called the Epitome Invocation, a new type of Wish.

Daily login events will continue as usual, but the Seize the Day event will give you the opportunity to win new rewards every time you login from today until December 16.

A new Character Trial event will be added today and will run until December 22, and will allow you to test out specific characters for a limited time, including new characters, Zhongli and Xinyan. Travelers that complete the challenge will receive rewards too.

MiHoYo has confirmed that the While It's Warm event will be coming soon which, we can guess, will be themed around the Christmas season.

The Genshin Impact PS5 version was also confirmed for update 1.1. If you're just getting started, here's a tier list of the best Genshin Impact characters.