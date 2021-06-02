Genshin Impact update lets companions move into your house next week

Genshin Impact update 1.6 will let players' companions move into their homes with them.

In an announcement earlier today from the official Genshin Impact Twitter account, the forthcoming update 1.6 will introduce the "Companion Move-In Feature" for the Serenitea Pot System, which will allow players to ask their trusted companions and comrades to move into their own plot of land with them.

Version 1.6 Update to the Serenitea Pot System: Companion Move-In FeatureDear Travelers~ Version 1.6 will introduce the new Companion Move-In feature to the Serenitea Pot. Let's see how it works~See Full Details >>>https://t.co/zf5GQoMalK#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/xCIiijis9TJune 2, 2021 See more

It's a nice little tweak for Genshin Impact players who've grown close to one companion in particular over the course of their adventures in Teyvat. If you're unfamiliar with the Serenitea Pot, it's a feature that was introduced to miHoYo's game back with update 1.5, which let players purchase their very own plot of land to build their own home.

Over on the official Genshin Impact website, the developer breaks down how the feature is going to work. Firstly, you'll need to have completed the 'Idle Teapot Talk' quest in order to invite companions to move into your home, and companions that do end up moving into your Serenitea Pot will continuously earn bonus Companionship XP.

As the Adeptal Energy Rank rises, so too will the rate at which companions within the realm gain Friendship Levels. While you can converse with any companions who have moved into your home, more conversations will unlock at higher Friendship Levels, so there's a system at play here that will let you better understand your most loyal friends in Genshin Impact.

This great new feature is going to arrive in Genshin Impact next week on June 9, when update 1.6 finally launches. There's a boatload of other content to look forward to as well, quite literally, because sailing the high seas in your very own boat will be debuting in miHoYo's open-world game. Elsewhere, there'll be a brand new storyline that unfolds over the course of four weeks, and there's new outfits to unlock for both Barbara and Jean.

Genshin impact Dainsleif Bough Keeper answers | Genshin Impact tips | Genshin Impact Anemoculus | Genshin Impact wishes and codes | Best Genshin Impact characters | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets | Genshin Impact Lost in the Snow | Genshin Impact Frostbearing Tree and Crimson Agate | How to reroll in Genshin Impact