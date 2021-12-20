The best Genshin Impact Arataki Itto build

Here are the best Genshin Impact Itto builds for those of you who’ve been lucky enough to get the new five-star character from the Genshin Impact 2.3 Wish Banner. Arataki Itto, an (in)famous gang leader and part-Oni from Inazuma, will become a truly powerful main DPS with the right Artifacts, Claymore, and allies.

If you’re still in the process of ascending Itto, here’s how you find the Genshin Impact Onikabuto location guide to help with that. But for now, let’s take a look at the best Itto build!

Genshin Impact Itto weapon, Element, and base stats

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Itto is a Claymore user with Geo Vision. He’s only the third five-star Geo character in the game. As Zhongli and Albedo fulfill more of a support and sub-DPS role respectively, Itto can be considered the first Geo main DPS.

However, you’ll notice that his base Attack is very low compared to that of other five-stars. That’s fine though, as this Oni’s abilities scale with his Defense stat instead. His maximum Defense is currently the highest in the game.

Genshin Impact Itto attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Normal and Charged Attacks are usually just a simple series of strikes. However, Itto’s Normal and Charged Attacks come with a special effect: Superlative Superstrength.

When you hit an opponent the second or fourth time in a Normal Attack series, you gain one stack of Superlative Superstrength, up to a maximum of five. If you then use your Charged Attack, Itto consumes the stacks to deal more powerful ‘Arataki Kesagiri’ slash damage.

The Arataki Gang leader’s Elemental Skill throws a small bull, Ushi, on the battlefield. Ushi will taunt enemies and deal Geo damage whenever he’s hit. When that happens, he also grants one stack of Superlative Superstrength to Itto. If his HP (based on a percentage of Itto’s max HP) runs out, he leaves the field and grants Itto one more stack.

Itto’s Elemental Burst converts his Normal and Charged Attacks to Geo damage. The first and third attack in his Normal Attack series will now also grant Superlative Superstrength. Finally, his Normal Attack speed and damage (based on his Defense stat) are increased, but his Physical and Elemental Resistance is decreased.

Genshin Impact Itto passive abilities

(Image credit: miHoYo)

As you level and ascend the Oni King, he will gain the following passive talents:

First Ascension passive: When Itto uses consecutive Arataki Kesagiri attacks (consuming Superlative Strength), every hit increases the speed of the next slash by 10% (to a max of 30%). Also increases resistance to interruption.

When Itto uses consecutive Arataki Kesagiri attacks (consuming Superlative Strength), every hit increases the speed of the next slash by 10% (to a max of 30%). Also increases resistance to interruption. Second Ascension passive: Damage from Arataki Kesagiri is increased by 35% of Itto’s max Defense.

Damage from Arataki Kesagiri is increased by 35% of Itto’s max Defense. Utility passive: When a party member obtains wood from a tree, there’s a 25% chance to obtain additional wood.

How to build Itto in Genshin Impact 2.3

(Image credit: miHoYo)

To put it simply: Itto’s Normal and Charge Attacks are pretty useless on their own. But if you use his Skill and Burst to gain Superlative Strength and convert to Geo, his Charged Attacks become absolutely devastating in the form of the Arataki Kesagiri strikes.

As Itto himself doesn’t offer support or passive damage abilities, he’s only fit for the role of main DPS. However, that still leaves two different build options:

Geo main DPS. This build fits in most teams. Just go for a high Defense and focus on the Arataki Kesagiri slashes in combat.

This build fits in most teams. Just go for a high Defense and focus on the Arataki Kesagiri slashes in combat. Geo main DPS with constant shield boost. The same as above, but Itto will rely on a shield provider such as Zhongli or Noelle.

The best Genshin Impact Itto Artifact build

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Let’s take a look at the independent main DPS role first. Because of Itto’s Defense scaling and Geo Element, Husk of Opulent Dreams is the best Artifact set. With a full stack of Curiosity, Itto gains a 54% Defense bonus and a 24% Geo bonus. But be careful: if he spends more than six seconds on the field without dealing Geo damage, he’ll lose a stack of Curiosity.

If you don’t have enough Husk of Opulent Dreams Artifacts yet, go for a two-piece combo with Archaic Petra.

Two-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams: Increases Defense by 30%.

Increases Defense by 30%. Four-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams: The wearer gains one Curiosity stack when hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, or every three seconds while the character is off-field. One Curiosity stack grants a 6% Defense and 6% Geo damage bonus (maximum of four stacks).

The wearer gains one Curiosity stack when hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, or every three seconds while the character is off-field. One Curiosity stack grants a 6% Defense and 6% Geo damage bonus (maximum of four stacks). Two-piece Archaic Petra: Increases Geo damage by 15%.

Aternatively, you can replace Husk of Opulent Dreams with the Retracing Bolide set. While the former is arguably better, you’ll still gain a large Normal and Charged Attack boost as long as Itto is protected by a shield.

Two-piece Retracing Bolide: Shield strength increases by 35%.

Shield strength increases by 35%. Four-piece Retracing Bolide: While protected by a shield, gain 40% increased Normal and Charged Attack damage.

Best weapon for Itto in Genshin Impact 2.3

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The best Claymore weapon for Itto is, without doubt, the Redhorn Stonethresher. However, this is a new five-star Wish Banner reward, so you either have to spend a lot of Primogems, or look for an alternative.

The best four-star substitute is the Whiteblind. It increases Defense and works well with Itto’s focus on Charged Attacks. And the best news: you can craft this Claymore at a blacksmith station. No Primogems required!

If you went with the Retracing Bolide Artifact set, you can go for the Serpent Spine Claymore. You can stay on the field longer while dealing increased damage. Although this weakens Itto, it’s not a problem as long as he’s protected by a shield.

Redhorn Stonethresher. Increases Critical Damage and Defense. Also increases Normal and Charged Attack damage based on Itto’s max Defense.

Increases Critical Damage and Defense. Also increases Normal and Charged Attack damage based on Itto’s max Defense. Whiteblind . Increases Defense. Normal and Charged Attack hits will also grant an additional Attack and Defense bonus of up to 12% for a duration of six seconds.

. Increases Defense. Normal and Charged Attack hits will also grant an additional Attack and Defense bonus of up to 12% for a duration of six seconds. Serpent Spine. Increases Critical Rate. Also increases damage dealt and damage taken, which increases the longer Itto remains on the field. The bonus is reduced if the character takes damage.

Best team composition for Itto in Genshin Impact 2.3

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Although it’s only a requirement if you’re using Retracing Bolide Artifacts, it’s always wise to team up with a shield provider. Itto will also do well together with a strong passive sub-DPS and an Attack support.

As Itto has Geo Vision, Elemental Reactions are less important. In fact, if you also get the new four-star character Gorou from the same Wish Banner, you can easily go for a full Geo team. Gorou will offer a higher Defense and Geo bonus if more Geo’s are present.

The best Itto team would look something like this:

Itto as main DPS.

as main DPS. Gorou as support, offering a Defense and Geo bonus.

as support, offering a Defense and Geo bonus. Albedo as Geo sub-DPS, or Bennett as extra attack buff.

as Geo sub-DPS, or Bennett as extra attack buff. Zhongli as shield support.

Have fun working on the best build for the one and only Arataki Gang leader!

