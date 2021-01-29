Games like Genshin Impact to play when you get tired of Teyvat

Genshin Impact exploded onto the scene late last year, pulling in gacha gurus, RPG addicts, and total newbies alike. It mixed the open-world exploration of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with a tempting free-to-play gacha mechanic, and hooked players with its gorgeous world and giggling heroes. You can play the game right now on PC, mobile, PS4, and PS5 and neither will cost you a cent unless you want really to accelerate your adventure. If you've run out of Teyvat to explore, or just fancy something a little different, here are the top games like Genshin Impact to offer some other options to load up tonight.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

A lot of the mechanics in Genshin Impact borrow heavily from the Nintendo Switch smash hit, from the effect of different elemental attacks to the ability to knock together delicious meals from ingredients you find in the world. There's gliding too, and puzzles littered throughout Teyvat, just like in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Of course, Zelda comes with the added bonus of just having one hero to worry about, instead of a team of expanding characters, and that old Nintendo magic.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

If you want a giant colorful world to explore and puzzles to solve without having to worry about gacha mechanics or managing a team, Ubisoft's adventure inspired by Greek myth and legend will scratch your itch. You play as Fenyx, a young hero who finds themselves in a land where her friends have been turned to stone and monsters like harpies and gorgons and having a grand old time. You can explore the world by climbing, flying, and racing around on various mounts, and there's crafting, challenges, and a bunch of crazy gods to deal with.

Honkai Impact 3rd

Platforms: PC, iOS, Android

Created by the same studio that made Genshin Impact, this is essentially Genshin Impact 2077, swapping pastoral fantasy for a futuristic alternative Earth. Like Genshin, you have a team, this time made up of three characters called Valkyries, and you can swap between your favorites as you do battle with monsters and robots. It's another gacha game, so you can use in-game resources or cold hard cash to gamble for new characters and better equipment, otherwise, the game is free-to-play.

Final Fantasy 14 Online

Platforms: PC, PS4

Just looking for a huge online world you can get lost in for weeks at a time? Final Fantasy 14 is an MMORPG with all the lore and history of the classic series on its side, combined with the ability to fully customize your character and experience. Right now the game has around 20 million players and a huge cult following, and there are regular updates - like Shadowbringers in 2019 - to keep expanding the adventure. If you've ever wanted to do your exploring with a Chocobo companion, this is the game for you.

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom

Platforms: PS4, PC

You want cute JRPG adventuring? Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom has it by the adorable bucketload, and wouldn't look out of place at Studio Ghibli. (The first game in the series was actually made in collaboration with the legendary animation studio, and the look lives on in the sequel.) As well as the usual JRPG quests and combat, this game comes with a Pokemon-style system of Higgledies, little creatures you can collect in the world and call to your aide in battle. Ni No Kuni 2 also packs in kingdom management, letting you upgrade key buildings and staff them with NPCs you meet in the world, and a chibi style battle system.

Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

If rampaging through a magical world with a gang of heroes, visiting towns, and smashing up slimes get your heart racing, the Dragon Quest 11 will give you hours and hours of questing and JRPG goodness. The game follows the story of a legendary hero called the Luminary and an evil sorcerer. There are errands to run, weapons to buy, NPCs to banter endlessly with, and all delivered in the appealing Dragon Quest art style. Recently given a polish for newer consoles, there's a retro 2D visual mode for anyone who wants to pretend they're a time traveler.