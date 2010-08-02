Gamers stop robbery and beat up hardened criminals... kind of

You know who you shouldn’t f*ck with? Dudes who spend their nights in Hawaiian video game cafes. If you’re an aspiring criminal, may we suggest robbing your mum’s purse or sticking a bank up with a make believe finger gun. Because on the evidence of the video below, you ain’t got a chance in hell of a successful heist if there’s an agitated gamer in the vicinity.



Above: All gamers in Hawaii are this damn manly. Fact

To briefly set the scene, some troubled young men in Kaneohe, Hawaii decided they'd fill their time by robbing an online gaming cafe. They proceed to punch the owner a bit, before stealing some money from the few customers inside. The robbers then try to relieve some poor chap of his DS. And they would have got away with it, too... if it wasn't for that pesky kid who moonlights as a totally badass shaman in WoW on week nights.

How far would you go to protect your games? Would you fight potentially armed crimials? Would you risk your life for a handheld? Would you sit through Eclipse to save your copy of Starcraft 2? Why not share these imaginary ramblings with us in the comments below.

August 2, 2010