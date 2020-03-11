Xbox and Ubisoft commit to digital events in wake of E3 2020 cancellation

Despite having E3 2020 cancelled, game publishers re refusing to let the summer gaming buzz die out, most notably with Xbox head Phil Spencer promising that Microsoft will "celebrate the next generation of gaming" with a "digital event" later this year.

"E3 has always been an important moment" said the Xbox head in a Tweet responding to the news of the exhibition's cancellation, explaining that "details on timing and more in the coming weeks" are to be revealed regarding Microsoft's reshuffled plans as a result.

Despite PlayStation confirming it wouldn't be attending the now non-existent E3 2020 last year, Microsoft still intended to show up in a big way, promising new information and game reveals for its upcoming next-gen console, the Xbox Series X.

Ubisoft has also confirmed it is "exploring other options for a digital experience" in E3's absence this summer, suggesting it was planning to reveal more news about Watch Dogs Legion, the rumoured Assassin's Creed sequel, and Gods & Monsters, among other surprises.

E3's organizers, the Entertainment Software Association, confirmed that it had made the decision to cancel this year's event due to public health concerns surrounding the growing spread of the COVID-19 virus, which continues to rise in cases across the globe.

The ESA has teased that it plans to "coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020", however, though whether each of these companies decide to hold its digital event through that, or do its own separate thing, remains unclear.

There's also increasing worries about a potential Xbox Series X delay, given the Corona Virus' impact on production pipelines, especially within the tech sector. We'll keep you updated if and when we hear anything more.