Future Games Show gives us childhood charm with a new look at Lost in Play, now confirmed for Switch

Enjoy an indie game that will send you back to the warm and fuzzy memory of Saturday morning cartoons as a kid, courtesy of adventure game Lost in Play. One of the stars of the Future Games Show powered by Mana, this game features a brother and sister Toto and Gal, and a whole bunch of monsters.

"We created Lost in Play to be the kind of experience that gamers of our generation can play in front of their kids," says Yuval Markovich, co-founder at Happy Juice Games.

"We wanted to use the spirit of the cartoons we all grew up watching to connect with the sense of adventure most of us enjoyed when we were younger we tend to lose touch with as we get older. Recapturing that magic is what we set out to do, and we hope players will enjoy finding the charm, the nostalgia, and the feel-good factor whilst they’re Lost in Play."

Some of the magical moments you can expect from the game include sneaking into a goblin castle, building a flying machine, serving magical tea to a royal toad and challenging a pirate seagull to a game of clicking crabs. Whatever clicking crabs is, we want in.

Lost in Play will be out later this summer on Nintendo Switch and PC, and you can wishlist it on Steam right now.

