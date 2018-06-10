Frozen world and characters confirmed for Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdom Hearts 3 was shown off at the Microsoft E3 2018 briefing and it looks... incredible. Saying that it's exactly like a Disney cartoon is no exaggeration. While we already knew plenty about Kingdom Hearts 3's gameplay and characters, the big news is that the cast of Frozen are now confirmed for the game, along with a Frozen world covered in snow. Elsa has the ability to manipulate snow to form attacks, which should add a neat extra dimension to combat. We also see Sven and Olaf, so it seems a good portion of the cast is in there.

What else is new? We see the Gummi Ship in there, and some more footage from the biggest Disney franchises of the past decade. Wreck-It Ralph was present and correct, along with Tangled and the classic cartoon mascots like Goofy, Donald and... yes, the trailer ends with Mickey.

Read more: Kingdom Hearts 3 review: "I'm not sure how I lived without its Mickey Mouse shaped madness in my life"

Kingdom Hearts is due for release before the end of 2018, which is neat to know given that we seem to have been waiting for the game for roughly a decade. While it's coming to PS4 as well as Xbox One, it's nice to see the game on Microsoft's stage. Expect to see more at Square Enix's conference tomorrow.

Here's the full E3 2018 schedule, if you need to keep up. And a list of all the E3 2018 games we know about...