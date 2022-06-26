Free PS Plus July 2022 games will reportedly include Crash Bandicoot 4 and Man of Medan

In news that's unlikely to surprise anyone at this point, it looks as though Sony's PlayStation Plus' free game line-up for July has leaked. Yes, again.

This time we go back to ​​ Dealabs (opens in new tab)' billbil-kun for this month's PS Plus Essentials line-up, a leaker who has successfully leaked the line-ups several times before (opens in new tab) - always correctly - and this month they assert that the free games coming in July are Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Arcadegeddon, and The Dark Pictures: The Man of Medan.

The former two games will be available to both PS5 and PS4 players, whereas The Man of Medan freebie only offers a PS4 version.

In case you didn't know, the French community site Dealabs is like a forum where users can post whatever they like, providing they can satisfy the site's moderators that the information provided is truthful and accurate. In this instance, the moderation team received proof from poster "billbil-kun" that convinced them that the leak is true, and has therefore not retracted – nor deleted – the post.

In the GamesRadar+ Crash Bandicoot 4 review (opens in new tab), we awarded the sequel 4.5 stars out of 5, saying: "Toys for Bob's clear love and understanding of what makes Crash tick manifests in every aspect of It's About Time's design, but to call it a love letter would be to unfairly gloss over the important strides it makes for the franchise itself. Instead, this is exactly the sequel I could imagine Naughty Dog wishing it had made 20 years ago, and one that can stand proudly alongside the best of the Bandicoot's back catalog."

As a final hurray in June (opens in new tab), the now-retired PS Plus subscription model gave us one of the best games on PS4 - 2018's God of War - as well as the anime brawler Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and the Smash Bros-inspired Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. All three games are still available right up until July 4, so stop by the PS Store sooner rather than later if you've yet to add these to your PlayStation library.

ICYMI, June marks the first month that the new PS Plus is available worldwide, as the Extra and Premium tiers hit the US on June 13 and Europe on June 22. All the current PS Plus features will still be available at the same price through the PS Plus Essentials tier, so if all you want is access to online multiplayer and the usual three free games every month, nothing changes for you.