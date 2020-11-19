Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds as a video game NPC, has been delayed

Free Guy, which stars Ryan Reynolds as a video game NPC, has reportedly been delayed. According to THR , the movie was originally set for a December 11 theatrical premiere, but it's currently unclear where it's positioned on the release schedule now.

The sci-fi action comedy centers around a bank teller named Guy who figures out he's an NPC in a dangerous video game. Naturally, Guy's pretty bummed about the news, but eventually, he decides to break the NPC rules and start trying to make the world a better place by rallying all of the other NPCs in the game. There's definitely a vague Truman Show vibe to the whole thing, but instead of Seahaven Island, the main character is trapped inside Grand Theft Auto.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cast uncertainty on the movie theater business, studios are being forced to make tough decisions about when to release their movies, and whether to release them in theaters at all. In an unprecedented move by WarnerMedia, Wonder Woman 1984 is now scheduled to release simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters December 25.

20th Century and Disney will need to decide whether it's worth hanging on to Free Guy in the hopes of greener pastures that might permit a successful theatrical premiere. Otherwise, we're likely to see the blockbuster comedy hit streaming services relatively soon alongside so many other movies originally planned for big-screen debuts.

In the meantime, check out the latest Free Guy trailer and be thankful we're not NPCs (or are we?).