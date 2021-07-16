Fortnite invades DC (and Batman’s Gotham City) in Zero Point sequel co-written by Scott Snyder

Just ten days after the conclusion of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point crossover comic book event, we now have information about what comes next. After Batman and some other DC superheroes went to the Fortnite island, now Fortnite and its characters are coming to DC – and Gotham City specifically – in a new 48-page special titled Batman/Fortnite One-Shot.

(Image credit: DC)

And DC's most popular modern-day writer Scott Snyder is joining in.

"Directly from the bestselling, groundbreaking Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point miniseries, comes an oversized one-shot that brings the action from the island to Gotham City," reads DC's description of Batman/Fortnite One-Shot #1. "If you thought the Batman/Fortnite saga was over, think again... it only gets bigger from here!"

As revealed in the just-released DC October 2021 solicitations, Snyder is teaming with Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point's writer Christos Gage and Epic Games' worldwide creative director Donald Mustard on this 48-page special to be drawn by Joshua Hixson (The Plot, Shanghai Red). And if that wasn't enough, the primary cover to Batman/Fortnite One-Shot will be drawn by Snyder's long-time collaborator Greg Capullo with inker Jonathan Glapion.

In the finale of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, Batman and his allies escaped Fortnite with the understanding that they closed the crack in the DC Omniverse which pulled them in in the first place. But as it turns out, Deathstroke snuck through and planted an anchor device in the Zero Point chamber which allows him – and those who hired him – to tether between the DCU and Fortnite.

So just who is hiring the mercenary Deathstroke this time around? DC's Lex Luthor and Fortnite's Doctor Slone.

(Image credit: Reilly Brown/Nelson DeCastro/John Kalisz/AndWorld Design (DC))

Doctor Slone is one of the major characters in Fortnite's just-launched Chapter 2: Season 7, fittingly titled 'Invasion.'

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6 ended with a new rift being opened up in Metropolis – just behind The Daily Planet building.

Batman/Fortnite One-Shot will not only have a cover by Capullo and Glapion, but variants by both Alex Garner and Donald Mustard as well.

And yes, Batman/Fortnite: One-Shot will include a bonus digital code like Batman/Fortnite:Zero Point – although all we know at this point is that it will be for an as-yet-unspecified outfit in Fortnite.

Batman/Fortnite One-Shot goes on sale on October 26 - and if we know DC, this isn't the end of the crossover...

