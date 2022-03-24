Forever Skies shows off its survival action gameplay set in the skies of a ruined Earth with an exclusive extended trailer

If you're into survival games, then you're going to enjoy this three-minute extended gameplay trailer for Forever Skies.

Debuting its latest trailer at the Future Games Show, Forever Skies is a first-person action survival game, where you're returning to Earth what seems like many decades after a devastating ecological disaster. There are secrets to discover as you try to figure out what happened all those years ago.

You'll be flying in on your high-tech airship to survey what has been left behind - think crumbling skyscrapers poking through clouds. These are the ruins of what was built up to escape the dust below, where you'll also explore to discover how things have changes and adapted. There is also now debris caused by a strange anomaly that you'll be able to use to help you survive.

A lot of what you'll be doing is also building up, expanding and further customising your airshop. This is your home, your workshop, your lab, and more and is utterly essential to your survival. Over time, you'll make your airship uniquely yours - and not only by the patchwork you'll need to do to keep the hull intact.

It'll also be your mode of transport as you explore the ruins of the Earth that came before.

Forever Skies is in development by Far From Home, which is a team that's based in Wroclaw Poland and made up of industry veterans that have worked on titles such as Dying Light, Divinity Original Sin, The Medium, Outriders, League of Legends and more.

It's dropping on PC via Steam sometime in 2022, and is also being developed for Xbox Series X and PS5 for a later launch. You can wishlist it on Steam right here.