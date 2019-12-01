Force grab these incredible Nixon x Star Wars watches for 20% off

Hello there, these deals are exactly the ones you've been looking for. Nixon and Star Wars have been collaborating for quite some time, and the results are always pretty awesome. We're talking fancy watches made to look like the Death Star shooting its superlaser, a gorgeous crossbody bag that is fit for Rey herself, and wallets that are worth grabbing because you'll need more room for all the money you're saving. When movie merch is this classy, it makes the perfect kind of gift for a doting partner, a Really Cool Dad™, or yourself (because you're worth it). There's something so cool about being able to rock some Star Wars swag that's high end and low profile, and when you can save a bit of money, it's even cooler. If you look closely, you'll find some really clever Star Wars reference hidden in the design of these watches - one has the Death Star on its face with the superlaser beam as one of the watch hands. It's clever and classy, and with the entire site currently going for 20% off, it's a steal.

We've gathered the best of the Nixon Star Wars collection, from bags to watches and all the belts in between, for you to peruse below. Most of the items we've listed below are available in the US and the UK, but there are some that are unavailable in both regions. Stay alert, young Padawan, and enjoy this awesome deal on Nixon Star Wars watches and more.

Star Wars Nixon Collection Ranger Chrono |$360 (was $450)

You gotta love a crossover that names its items well - this is the Ranger Chrono in the color Millennium Falcon Gunmetal. Gorgeous watch at a great price.

UK price: £256 (was £320)

View Deal

Star Wars Nixon Collection Diplomatic |$2,000 (was $2,500)

This is one of those well-made watches your dad keeps prattling on about, plus you can't mistake it for anything other than a nod to Stormtrooper armor.

UK price: £1,700 (was £2,125)

View Deal

Star Wars Nixon Collection Unit |£120 (was £150)

Look at how cute this BB-8 watch looks. Just look at it. Plus the silicon band means it's probably way more comfy than most watches.

US price: This item is sold out in the USView Deal

Star Wars Nixon Collection Dork Too |$140 (was $175)

This watch looks the most like it could be casually hanging out on Poe Dameron's wrist, which makes it the coolest one in the collection.

UK price: £136 (was £170.00)

View Deal

Star Wars Nixon Collection DNA Belt |$48 (was $60)

This belt is cool as hell and is definitely one of the nicer ways to hold your pants up - the color is called "Death Star Black", for Baby Yoda's sake.

UK price: £47.20 (was £59.00)

View Deal

You can find the entire Nixon Star Wars collection here.

There are so many deals happening right now that it can easy for all the best ones to get lost in the noise. That's why we have been tracking the best Cyber Monday game deals, as well as some of the hottest still running from Black Friday. You are super welcome.

Black Friday game deals from across the web (US)