Final Fantasy creator reveals the game he wants to return to in Edge Magazine

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi has revealed a desire to possibly return to Blue Dragon at some point in the future.

“My focus of late has really been on the new titles. Especially with Apple Arcade,” Sakaguchi tells Edge Magazine when asked about revisiting any of his past games. But never say never, he teases, adding “for example, Blue Dragon, which I worked on with [Akira] Toriyama… maybe there’s an opportunity for a sequel at some point somewhere down the road.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Blue Dragon though, it’s one of the first games Sakaguchi helped develop under Mistwalker, the studio he set-up after leaving Square Enix in 2003. With Sakaguchi writing the script and Toriyama providing artwork, Blue Dragon launched as an Xbox 360 exclusive back in 2006, becoming a cult favorite thanks to its distinctive art style and slow-burning story.

For now though, as Sakaguchi makes clear, he’s very much focused on delivering new experiences for Apple Arcade players. The past few years with Mistwalker are proof of this, as the Sakaguchi-led company has developed several iOS titles including the new Fantasian, which released just last week through Apple Arcade.

Fantasian could well end up being Sakaguchi’s final game, based on comments previously made by the Final Fantasy veteran. Speaking in an interview last month in March, Sakaguchi said that he hadn’t decided what would come next , after Fantasian’s second and final part releases later this year, with retirement certainly being one option. He echoed similar sentiments for longtime composer Nobou Uematsu as well, revealing that the composer could also retire, due to health concerns.

