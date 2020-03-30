Final Fantasy 7 Remake is shipping early in select regions amid coronavirus delays

Square Enix is shipping out physical copies of Final Fantasy 7 Remake early as a result of the disruption caused by the coronavirus.

In a post on Twitter, Square Enix released a statement explaining the decision has been made to ship copies of the game out in Australia and Europe "far earlier" in order for players to get the game in time for the worldwide release date on April 10.

The game is also set to start shipping to other western regions including the US this week, but "due to the challenging situation" Square Enix says it "cannot provide delivery dates for each country and each retailer." This latest statement comes not long after the studio reported that the shipment of the game was experiencing some disruption as a result of COVID-19 .

An important message from the #FinalFantasy VII Remake development team. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/UwBMNaIaXXMarch 30, 2020

Final Fantasy 7 Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Tetsuya Nomura asked fans not to spoil any of the surprises in store for the Remake if they receive a copy ahead of the launch date.

"If you get the game early, please think of others and don't spoil it for them," the statement reads, "We know there are potential spoilers that have been out there for two decades as the original Final Fantasy was released in 1997. But Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a new game that still has many surprises for everyone. All our fans and players deserve to experience the game for themselves, and we ask for the support of our dedicated community around the world to ensure that."

Currently, the digital version of the game is still set to release on April 10.

Can't wait to jump into the action with Cloud? Here are 10 games like Final Fantasy to keep you going.