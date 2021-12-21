Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster will release on PC, iOS, and Android in February 2022

Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster will release on iOS, Android, and PC in February 2022, Square Enix has announced today.

The final game in the Final Fantasy pixel remaster collection, Final Fantasy 6 will release early next year giving the developers "the necessary time to apply final polish while finishing development on the game" Square Enix shared today. The Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster follows the five games that came before it, which began receiving pixel remasters in Summer 2021 .

The PC version of Final Fantasy 6 will be available through Steam and Square Enix is actually offering a number of bonuses for those who pre-purchase the game ahead of its 2022 release date. These bonuses include special soundtracks such as Locke’s Theme (Timelapse Remix), Terra’s Theme (Timelapse Remix), The Decisive Battle (Timelapse Remix), as well as two special wallpapers themed around Final Fantasy 6.

If you were already considering picking up Final Fantasy 6, depending on whether you want the original or pixel remaster, it’s best to think about whether you’ll purchase before or after February 2022 as - just like Final Fantasy 5, which received its pixel remaster last month - the original version of Final Fantasy 6 will no longer be available to download once its pixel remaster has been released .

Unfortunately, these pixel remasters are only available on mobile and PC. Which has left a lot of console gamers, who wanted to play the pixel remasters, frustrated at the fact they are unable to play them on the platform of their choice. So much so, that some have taken things to the next level by review-bombing the current pixel remasters to prove there is "demand" for console versions.