Final Fantasy 14 Patch 5.4 is called Futures Rewritten

Final Fantasy 14 Patch 5.4 has been revealed and it’s coming early December.

Futures Rewritten is the latest patch to be announced for the popular MMO and will be the biggest update since Patch 5.3, the patch that brought an end to the Shadowbringers story. The announcement comes from the official Final Fantasy 14 blog, where a bunch of new content has been revealed. Let’s dive in.

First, Patch 5.4 will introduce new Main Scenario Quests that will begin to lay the groundwork for the next unannounced expansion and will focus on the aftermath of Patch 5.3’s dramatic conclusion. The main story will also feature familiar faces from previous expansions.

A new raid dungeon is going to be added to Patch 5.4 called Eden’s Promise and will be a continuation of the Eden Verse raid series story which began at the end of Shadowbringers. As well as this, a new dungeon called Matoya’s Relict is coming along with a brand new Trial, called Castrum Marinum.

The Sorrow of Werlyt, a new mission in the Chronicles of a New Era quest line is going to be added, and will continue the story of the Empire’s warmachine development projects. Fan speculation suggests that the next boss will be the Emerald Weapon, having already beaten the Ruby Weapon and Sapphire Weapon.

Additionally, gorgeous new key art for Final Fantasy 14 features Ryne and Gaia, the two characters the Eden Verse quest line is centred around, was also revealed for the new patch.

Final Fantasy 14 was also recently revealed to be playable on PS5 through backwards compatibility.

