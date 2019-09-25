FIFA 20 vs PES 2020 graphics comparison causes drama on the field

Bleacher Report's soccer-specific Twitter account B/R Football (@BRfootball) is stirring the soccer soup with a video comparing the way top male players look in FIFA 20 and PES 2020 . The two titles are already constantly compared, and have various differences in gameplay, game modes, and content. But this tweet has opened up the footy floodgates.

FIFA 20 vs. PES 2020.How do the graphics compare? 🎥 pic.twitter.com/dHB9cfV9y6September 24, 2019

As you can see in the video, the faces of the iconic male players look drastically different between FIFA and PES. The players in question are FC Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann, Manchester City's Sergio Agüero, FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, and Liverpool's Mohamed "Mo" Salah. All of the players featured in the video are famous soccer stars whose visages are instantly recognizable, even by those who aren't fans of the sport. Needless to say, the video has garnered some opinions on Twitter, with people decisively choosing a corner.

Some remained steadfast believers in FIFA:

Pes look so fake. Beautiful but fake. FIFA is everything folks.September 24, 2019

While some FIFA loyalists were swayed by the comparison:

My reign of buying FIFA is coming to an end this year PES is crushing them https://t.co/wrY0EQ3TygSeptember 25, 2019

The facial comparison between the games is even more intriguing when you take into account that PES 2020 features 3D face and body scans. Every player and coach was scanned into the game in an attempt to capture an uncanny likeness down to dimples and tattoos. In an argument about realism, it's hard to argue against the game that took the time to do a complete face and body scan of each player, no?

In terms of actual in-game differences, PES 2020 controversially snagged the exclusive rights to Italian phenom Juventus , forcing FIFA to rename the team Piemonte Calcio. So, while Juventus is technically in FIFA, they can't be featured under that name. However, FIFA has exclusive rights to far more leagues than PES, including the US-based MLS, the Germany Bundesliga, and Spain's La Liga. But, in what seems to be a constant soccer seesaw, PES has come out on top in terms of partner clubs, which offer exclusive rights to kits and stadiums. PES partnered exclusively with both Juventus and Barcelona this year, which means two of the world's most famous soccer stadiums can only be found in PES.

While FIFA has almost always enjoyed more commercial success than PES, the lines in the sand remain drawn, and factions remain steadfast. In the face-off of faces, which title do you think reigns supreme?