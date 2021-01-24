Fans are hoping this leaked image of Dying Light 2's Collector's Edition is real

An image of an unannounced Dying Light 2 Collector's Edition has reportedly leaked online.

The image - which first popped up on Czech retailer Xzone.cz before it was deleted and then shared on Resetera - shows a collector's box, UV stickers, UV flashlight, "secret location's map", art book, steelbook, a limited figurine, and a copy of the game on PC, PS4, or Xbox One. There are no price details on the image, but a different, unsubstantiated claim on Reddit reckons it was priced at €210 (that's £186, or $255, give or take).

Developer Techland has already been teasing that 2021 will be a big year – it tweeted over New Year that fans should "keep your heads up for 2021" – so some are now hoping that this leaked image means Dying Light 2 will release sooner rather than later.

(Image credit: Resetera)

It's been a long old road for Dying Light 2. The sequel was originally revealed at E3 2018, promising 100 hours of content and a 15-20 hour campaign. But this time last year it was delayed indefinitely , with Techland scrapping its Spring 2020 window. It was the second delay for the game that was originally planned for a 2019 release.

In a statement shared at the time, CEO Paweł Marchewka said: "Unfortunately, we need more development time to fulfil our vision. We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information.

"We apologize for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans."

As I detailed this time last year , it would be easy to dismiss Dying Light 2 as just another post-apocalyptic zombie game. But whilst Techland's hotly-anticipated sequel embodies many of the tropes we've come to understand so well, this universe is so, so much more intricate than that. And that's why we think Dying Light 2 just might end up being one of the industry's most thoughtful and compelling RPG experiences to date, particularly as Techland insists you can't possibly see it all in one playthrough .