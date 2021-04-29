Fan Expo expands to San Francisco with 2022 comic convention plan

The Fan Expo family of comic conventions is expanding once again, this time setting up in San Francisco beginning in 2022 - which hasn't had a major con there in a decade.

"Fan Expo is beyond thrilled to finally be bringing an authentic comic con style experience to the Bay Area," says Fan Expo HQ president Aman Gupta in the announcement. "We're committed to growing an exceptional event for fans who've been missing out since Wondercon moved to Anaheim in 2012, and really make a home in this community."

The inaugural event is scheduled to take place in late 2022 - with specific dates to be announced later this year. The convention organization says they have a "multi-year" plan for Fan Expos in the city.

(Image credit: Fan Expo HQ)

Fan Expo San Francisco will be held at WonderCon's former home, San Francisco's Moscone Center. According to the Moscone Center's website, it has an attendance capacity of over 85,000 (pre-COVID-19) if Fan Expo San Francisco rents the entire facility; WonderCon usually rented one of three sections of the convention center.

San Francisco is a hotbed of comic activity, and is home to the Cartoon Art Museum as well as the popular comic stores Comix Experience and Isotope Comics.

"San Francisco is a world-class hub for creativity, diversity, and innovation," Gupta continues. "I hope fans embrace us and get involved so we can celebrate their incredible local talent together."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fan Expo hasn't held any comic conventions since March 2020 - but plans to resume the circuit beginning this June with Fan Expo Vancouver.

