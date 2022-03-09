Fallout 76 internal roadmap plans for five more years of content

Fallout 76 developer Bethesda has said it is working on a five-year roadmap for the online RPG.

In an interview with AusGamers , when asked if the team at Bethesda has plans beyond its 2022 roadmap, Fallout 76 Design Director Mark Tucker revealed "The funny thing is if I could share what's on this other monitor right here, you would love to see it because it's a five-year roadmap that I'm working on."

The designer continues, "We have long-term plans, and things get a little fuzzier the further we go out because we adjust and adapt as things show up and we see what players want and what they're doing." Before going on to say, "but, a lot of my time right now is spent on planning that three and five-year roadmap."

Further down in the interview, Tucker instilled trust in Fallout 76 players by adding: "The message to our players is, there should be no reason to think that we're not going to continue updating this game." Apparently, the team has things that it's working on to ensure it can continue producing updates for the game for a long period of time. "We've got a lot of fun, cool stuff that I can't wait to tell people about. Stuff that's beyond this year," Tucker adds.

Speaking of the Fallout 76 2022 roadmap , the extraterrestrial-themed updates were recently shared by Bethesda and contain four updates that will spread across all four seasons starting in the Spring. Each season players will be able to experience the likes of new public events, new rewards, Fallout Worlds updates, and more.

