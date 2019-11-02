Fallout 76 buyers in Australia will be offered refunds from Bethesda's parent company

In Australia, it seems the collective woes cried by Fallout 76 players have reached a point that companies are being forced to offer refunds to affected buyers. The Australian Competition and Commission (ACCC) agency says Bethesda Softworks' parent company, ZeniMax Media, misled consumers when they denied them the right to a refund based on numerous technical and performance faults.

"ZeniMax has acknowledged that they are likely to have misled certain Australian consumers about their rights to a refund when they experienced faults with their Fallout 76 game," ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court said.

According to the media release, the ACCC had been hearing complaints from Fallout 76 players experiencing "problems with the servers, lagging, graphic and visual problems" that ZeniMax had been denying refunds on the basis that buyers weren't "entitled."

"When a consumer buys a product it comes with automatic consumer guarantees, and retailers must ensure their refunds and returns policies do not misrepresent what the Australian Consumer Law provides," Ms Court said.

Accordingly, the ACCC has ordered ZeniMax to offer refunds to Fallout 76 buyers in Australia who had requested refunds but hadn't received them, between November 24, 2018 and June 1, 2019. Consumers who accept the refund will lose access to Fallout 76.

Unfortunately, performance and server problems aren't the only issues plaguing Fallout 76 players. Some members of the community are so stricken with outrage over the paid Fallout 1st subscription that they're harassing Fallout 76 players who've chosen to pay for the service.