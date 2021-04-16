Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 5 post-credits scene sets up the show’s endgame

Don’t switch off Falcon and The Winter Soldier just yet! There’s a post-credits scene that’s well worth watching. It’s short, sweet, and sets up the finale with the surprise introduction of a new weapon-of-sorts. If you haven’t seen it, quickly head to Disney Plus to clap eyes on it. 54:22 is the timestamp you’re looking for – we’ll wait.

Spoilers for Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 5 follow…

Back? Good. Starting off with a hammer blow that sounds uncannily similar to the one Tony Stark used to hastily construct his Iron Man 1.0 suit in an Afghan cave, the Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 5 post-credits scene shows off John Walker working in an unknown location.

With a picture of himself and war buddy Lamar watching over him, Walker sets about constructing his own version of the Captain America shield.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Surprise new character Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has already told the new Captain America that there’s a gray area over who owns the shield. IP law may not be Walker’s forte, but he sure is handy with a set of tools. The post-credits scene ends with the semi-built shield (complete with Medal of Honor welded onto its base) lying on a table.

No prizes for guessing where this is going next. Falcon and The Winter Soldier has only one episode left, and now John Walker has the arsenal he needs to be a major force in the finale – providing his broken arm has healed up enough by then.

That’s two Cap shields and one giant Flag-Smasher problem. Will discount store Cap team up with Sam and Bucky to save the day? It’s not out of the question – but who will ultimately wield the shield once all is said and done is going to be another matter entirely.

Before then, catch up on all the MCU has to offer with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.