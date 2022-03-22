Chris Hemsworth gives a fiery behind-the-scenes look at Extraction 2 filming

Chris Hemsworth is our behind the scenes tour guide in a new look at Extraction 2.

The Australian actor, who is set to return as Tyler Rake in the sequel to one of Netflix’s most popular movies of all time, can be seen on the outskirts of filming during a large-scale riot scene.



"Just another quiet day on Extraction 2," Hemsworth said on an Instagram post. "Peaceful, serene. Just relaxing…"

From there, a riot breaks out in what looks like a prison setting. Several of the stunt team are even set on fire at one point, with Hemsworth joking, "Are they meant to be on fire?"

Hemsworth has also shared other stunt videos in recent weeks, including his own unique way of getting his jacket on *and* kicking ass at the same time.

Extraction 2 was confirmed last year, with director Sam Hargrave back to direct and Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on scripting duties.

Hemsworth has described the undated sequel to Extraction as being "bigger and badder than the first." Given how the original raked in (pun absolutely intended) 99 million hours watched in its first 28 days, that’s a surefire sign that Netflix is set to bring out the big guns to top it in a follow-up.

Next up for Chris Hemsworth is Thor: Love and Thunder. The Marvel Phase 4 movie, due out July 8, is once again directed by Taika Waititi and sees the God of Thunder team up with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster against the deity-destroying might of Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher.

