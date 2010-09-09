Ex Rare man suggests Activision just using GoldenEye name to make dosh, we suffer mild heart-attacks

As Gordon Gekko once said, before he got thrown in the slammer for insider trading: 'Greed is good.' Y'know what's also good? A certain N64 shooter starring the world's most blocky British Secret Service agent. In a recent interview with Official Nintendo Magazine, Martin Hollis (who worked on the original GoldenEye) claims the FPS' name being dug out for Activision's upcoming Wii title isn't exactly being donewith the aim of honouring the first game. This cat, it seems, has claws.

Speaking to ONM he says: "I imagine it is a business decision isn't it? This name is valuable, let's use it. I find it hard to picture Activision's top management being excited about the original and wanting to do it justice. In fact, I find it hard to imagine them being excited about any game. It's my perception that they are trying to be EA, only more so. I think they are doing a fine job at that."

On a more positive note, he goes onto praise GoldenEye 007's developers, Eurocom, stating: "I know and like Eurocom. I think they are a good company. I'm confident they have done their very best."

The game, which will recreate several levels from the N64 title, does look pretty promising. Well, as Wii shooters go . That horrible back-handed compliment aside, we are looking forward to replaying the classic dam stage again. We'd dust off our N64s to play the old game again, but seriously...



Above: We love a blocky texture as much as the next mentalist, but there are limits



Above: This, on the other hand, is more agreeable to our eye sockets

And as much as we love cowering under the stairs with the Golden Gun-wielding, N64 Oddjob...

We think we prefer his Wii counterpart. Using him will still guarantee you your own level of hell in the afterlife, mind. You despicable cheater.

To lighten the mood of all this developer bitching and heated Oddjob debate, please enjoy a picture of a big fish. Which, handily, is also called a Golden Eye. Thank you, thank you. We're here all week. Try the veil. It's almost semi edible.



Above: A Golden Eye fish. Don't say you don't learn nuthin' by coming here

Source: VGChartz

Sep 9, 2010