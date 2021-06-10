Evil Dead: The Game footage debuts during E3 2021

New Evil Dead: The Game footage debuted today during Summer Game Fest.

While the horror game was announced at The Game Awards last year, it wasn't until today that we got a better look at Evil Dead: The Game. Narrated by Bruce Campbell himself after being introduced by the development studio, we saw the first gameplay of Saber Interactive's forthcoming game, where it was revealed we can team up as four playable characters from the movie/TV series, some of whom will hopefully meet better fates than they did in the movies.

However, we can actually play as villainous characters to thwart the progress of the would-be heroes. Campbell revealed that we can play as various monsters to hunt the hapless players, quite literally scaring them to death if you can manage to exert enough pressure in certain scenarios through a very particular in-game mechanic. At one point, we saw the Medieval Knight from Army of Darkness, the third Evil Dead movie, featured in the game, which appears to confirm that the one character in particular is playable. We can pretty safely assume other horrific villains from across the series will be playable outside of the knight.

However, if you're playing as the human survivors, it looks like there's going to be a lot more to do. It appears as though we can collect various items scattered around the game, while staving off Deadites, to progress some minor storylines hidden within the game itself. Here's hoping Evil Dead: The Game will retain the great sense of humor, outside of the gore, that the movie series has become beloved for over time.

In all, it looks like a pretty entertaining mutliplayer game. Evil Dead: That Game will launch later this year on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Here's hoping we hear more about Evil Dead: The Game over the coming few months, as we head into the back few months of the year.

