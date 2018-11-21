"Epic and hilarious and I love it" – The internet reacts to the extremely long Harley Quinn spin-off movie title

If you were worried that Birds of Prey, the all-female DC movie starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, plus the likes of Black Canary, Huntress, and even Ewan flippin’ McGregor as Black Mask, wouldn’t have a bit of character about it… well, just read the title. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has the internet either laughing or loathing the mouthful of a movie subtitle. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to its reveal.

💋 @MargotRobbie #BirdsofPrey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) hits theaters 2.7.20. pic.twitter.com/TDFRgwmPJANovember 20, 2018

Not everyone's impressed (or, how Twitter decided that we needed a knee jerk reaction for everything, especially this really long title)

It might just take us until the Birds of Prey release date in 2020 to get all of the words out, but that hasn’t stopped a portion of Twitter from quickly reacting the only way they know how: unbridled rage.

With the reveal if the official Birds of Prey movie title did anyone else suddenly lose all interest #bettercharactersthanharleyexistNovember 21, 2018

Can someone tell me why they didn’t just leave it as “Birds of Prey” ??? https://t.co/mUgZRR5eQyNovember 21, 2018

That title🤔 This has to be a joke right? April Fools was a while ago @wbpicturesNovember 20, 2018

Film Twitter: Warner Bros need to trust its creative talent to deliver quality DC tales.*apparent title of Birds of Prey movie released*Film Twitter: Well, clearly we blew that call.November 20, 2018

Comic book heaven

But, hey, some people are reading between the lines – which, fun fact: can be seen from space – to show that this movie is going to be full of Harley Quinn’s spirit and boundless energy.

The entire title of Birds of Prey is both epic and hilarious and I love it pic.twitter.com/zFBZ1Qzz1iNovember 20, 2018

Come on, we all know the title Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is going to be used for comedic effect when the trailer is pushing this gritty bloody street film and then this fantastical cartoonish character pops inNovember 20, 2018

No one involved in the making of Birds of Prey actually expects you to say the full title out loud. It's ridiculous and overlong on purpose. You know that right? pic.twitter.com/m9zg66vrRJNovember 20, 2018

'Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn)' is the most Harley Quinn title ever. Although it's long, and will no doubt be shortened to Birds of Prey, I actually love the title.November 20, 2018

What's the title again?

Some are even having fun with coming up with their own Daenerys-esque title. Not content with a Fantabulous Emancipation, the people of Twitter have put forth their own fine, verbose efforts. Take a look.

Birds of Prey and The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons pic.twitter.com/vWZhV271dUNovember 21, 2018

Birds of prey: the emancipation of Mimi. Deluxe education ft the number one hit single we belong togetherNovember 21, 2018

Birds of Prey or How I Learned to Stop Worrying And Love the Bomb That Was Suicide SquadNovember 20, 2018

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn by Fall Out BoyNovember 20, 2018

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn): A New Dragon Tattoo StoryNovember 20, 2018

But what about the plot?

Yes, there’s actually a movie waiting to be seen behind all of this. The subtitle might actually help in some respects – are we getting a Harley Quinn jailbreak movie? Please tell me we’re getting a Harley Quinn jailbreak movie?

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a fitting title bc Harley isn’t typically a member of Birds of Prey. Sounds like they’ll be helping Harley break free from Joker and welcoming her to their ranks (to hilarious results, I’d imagine). pic.twitter.com/7ouw5RBsVPNovember 20, 2018

