"Epic and hilarious and I love it" – The internet reacts to the extremely long Harley Quinn spin-off movie title

The Harley Quinn spin-off title doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue

The Suicide Squad Harley Quinn spin-off Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie, is coming in 2020

If you were worried that Birds of Prey, the all-female DC movie starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, plus the likes of Black Canary, Huntress, and even Ewan flippin’ McGregor as Black Mask, wouldn’t have a bit of character about it… well, just read the title. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has the internet either laughing or loathing the mouthful of a movie subtitle. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to its reveal.

Not everyone's impressed (or, how Twitter decided that we needed a knee jerk reaction for everything, especially this really long title)

It might just take us until the Birds of Prey release date in 2020 to get all of the words out, but that hasn’t stopped a portion of Twitter from quickly reacting the only way they know how: unbridled rage.

Comic book heaven

But, hey, some people are reading between the lines – which, fun fact: can be seen from space – to show that this movie is going to be full of Harley Quinn’s spirit and boundless energy.

What's the title again?

Some are even having fun with coming up with their own Daenerys-esque title. Not content with a Fantabulous Emancipation, the people of Twitter have put forth their own fine, verbose efforts. Take a look.

But what about the plot?

Yes, there’s actually a movie waiting to be seen behind all of this. The subtitle might actually help in some respects – are we getting a Harley Quinn jailbreak movie? Please tell me we’re getting a Harley Quinn jailbreak movie?

Bradley Russell

GamesRadar+'s entertainment news writer. Lover of all things Nintendo, in a tortured love/hate relationship with Crystal Palace and also possesses an unhealthy knowledge of The Simpsons (which is of no use at parties).