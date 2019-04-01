Todd Howard says Bethesda isn’t going to show Starfield or Elder Scrolls 6 at E3 this year, and now I’m sad

I’ve got some bad news: Bethesda isn’t going to be showing anything from Starfield or Elder Scrolls 6 at E3 this year. I know, I know, that makes my heart a cavernous abyss of sorrow too, but the news comes directly from Todd Howard. Speaking on their Twitch stream to mark the 25th anniversary of Elder Scrolls, you can see the famed Game Director say it for himself here at 2:10:35 . Now, deep breaths everyone, as for the time being we’re going to have to heed Howard and be patient. I know that’s going to be hard.

Specifically, when asked about Elder Scrolls 6 after displaying a tech demonstration of new graphics technology which looks a lot like the Elder Scrolls 6 engine, Howard said “I know that’s everyone’s question - so that’s just a little sneak at the technology that we’ve been building. People are going to see it first actually in Starfield, and so that tech will have the second version of it in TES6. But before anyone asks, please be patient, it’s going to be a long time! It’s not something we’re going to be talking about, either of those games, at E3 this year, and so patience, please”.

After last year’s Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield trailers I don’t think I was alone in expecting there to be more tiny news about Elder Scrolls 6 at this year’s E3 (especially as Bethesda seemed to be teasing Starfield news in their press conference announcement), but those hopes have been dashed like the brains of my follower during the Boethiah’s Calling quest. Curses, blast, and dang it. Guess we’ll have to make do with Elder Scrolls: Blades for now…

